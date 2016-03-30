March 30 Skanska AB says:

* Awarded network rail contract in Manchester, UK.

* Says value to Skanska over course of contract will be in excess of GBP 74 mln, about SEK 900 mln.

* Says order will be included in order bookings for Skanska UK in the first quarter 2016.

* Says contract runs from 2016 to 2019. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)