South Africa's Discovery appoints new CFO
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Insurance group Discovery has hired Deon Marius Viljoen as its new group chief financial officer from financial services group Alexander Forbes , the company said on Friday.
March 30 Skanska AB says:
* Awarded network rail contract in Manchester, UK.
* Says value to Skanska over course of contract will be in excess of GBP 74 mln, about SEK 900 mln.
* Says order will be included in order bookings for Skanska UK in the first quarter 2016.
* Says contract runs from 2016 to 2019. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
Feb 3 Outgoing Chairman of Spain's Banco Popular Angel Ron:
* Said on Thursday that four shareholders, representing 0.0121 percent of its share capital, brought a lawsuit to contest the sale of a 2 percent stake in Banco de Fomento Angola SA (BFA) to Unitel SA