March 30 Quercus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA :

* Management recommends to either pay FY 2015 dividend of 0.47 zloty per share and transfer 0.7 million zlotys to the company's capital reserve or to repurchase own shares for 30.0 mln zlotys and to transfer 0.6 mln zlotys to the company's capital reserve