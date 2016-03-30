South Africa's Discovery appoints new CFO
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Insurance group Discovery has hired Deon Marius Viljoen as its new group chief financial officer from financial services group Alexander Forbes , the company said on Friday.
March 30 Quercus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA :
* Management recommends to either pay FY 2015 dividend of 0.47 zloty per share and transfer 0.7 million zlotys to the company's capital reserve or to repurchase own shares for 30.0 mln zlotys and to transfer 0.6 mln zlotys to the company's capital reserve Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7537 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Insurance group Discovery has hired Deon Marius Viljoen as its new group chief financial officer from financial services group Alexander Forbes , the company said on Friday.
Feb 3 Outgoing Chairman of Spain's Banco Popular Angel Ron:
* Said on Thursday that four shareholders, representing 0.0121 percent of its share capital, brought a lawsuit to contest the sale of a 2 percent stake in Banco de Fomento Angola SA (BFA) to Unitel SA