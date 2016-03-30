March 30 Best SA :

* Its unit, Best I NS FIZ, signs a deal to acquire a debt portfolio of the nominal value of 92.4 million zlotys ($24.6 million) for 24.0 million zlotys from ING Bank Slaski Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7520 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)