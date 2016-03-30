South Africa's Discovery appoints new CFO
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Insurance group Discovery has hired Deon Marius Viljoen as its new group chief financial officer from financial services group Alexander Forbes , the company said on Friday.
March 30 Best SA :
* Its unit, Best I NS FIZ, signs a deal to acquire a debt portfolio of the nominal value of 92.4 million zlotys ($24.6 million) for 24.0 million zlotys from ING Bank Slaski Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7520 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Insurance group Discovery has hired Deon Marius Viljoen as its new group chief financial officer from financial services group Alexander Forbes , the company said on Friday.
Feb 3 Outgoing Chairman of Spain's Banco Popular Angel Ron:
* Said on Thursday that four shareholders, representing 0.0121 percent of its share capital, brought a lawsuit to contest the sale of a 2 percent stake in Banco de Fomento Angola SA (BFA) to Unitel SA