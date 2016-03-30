BRIEF-Shell announces new Australia chairman
* Zoe Yujnovich will succeed Andrew Smith as chairman of the shell companies in Australia from April 1 2017
March 30 Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd
* Zall Cross-border e-commerce investment completed acquisition of strategic equity interest in co as announced on March 17
* As a result of transaction, Zhi Yan and Gang Yu have joined Lightinthebox as directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Zoe Yujnovich will succeed Andrew Smith as chairman of the shell companies in Australia from April 1 2017
LONDON, Feb 3 The European Union's securities watchdog has asked credit rating agencies and bodies that record derivatives trades to show how they would avoid disrupting markets when Britain leaves the bloc.
LONDON, Feb 3 British supermarkets are rationing shoppers to three iceberg lettuces per visit, blaming poor growing conditions in Spain for a shortage in supply.