BRIEF-Electra says Epiris to sell Audiotonix; Electra to get 203 mln stg
* Epiris is pleased to announce that it has agreed sale of audiotonix to astorg, an european private equity firm
March 30 Pantheryx Inc
* Entered into a $53 million financing with Pegasus Capital Advisors L.P.
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed
ZURICH, Feb 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent easier at 8,268 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
PARIS, Feb 3 French snowsports equipment firm Rossignol has agreed to buy Felt Bicycles, a U.S. maker of racing and mountain bikes with annual sales of more than $60 million, the company said on Friday.