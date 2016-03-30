March 30 AddLife AB :

* Publishes terms and conditions of rights issue

* Subscription price: 61 Swedish crowns ($7.48) per share of class A and class B

* Subscription period: April 11, 2016 to April 25 2016

* Preferential rights: every existing share of class A in AddLife will entitle to one (1) subscription right for shares of class A

* Every existing share of class B in AddLife will entitle to one (1) subscription right for shares of class B

* If issue is fully subscribed, proceeds would amount to about 300 million crowns before transaction costs

