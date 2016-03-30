BRIEF-Shell announces new Australia chairman
* Zoe Yujnovich will succeed Andrew Smith as chairman of the shell companies in Australia from April 1 2017
March 30 Raging Capital Management Llc
* Raging capital announces support for ambac's board and management
* "fully supports ambac board's recommended slate of directors up for election at upcoming annual meeting"
* "hopes that canyon capital will terminate their unnecessary proxy contest and will support newly constituted board"
* Beneficial owner of approximately 1.1 million shares, or 2.4% of shares outstanding, of ambac financial group
LONDON, Feb 3 The European Union's securities watchdog has asked credit rating agencies and bodies that record derivatives trades to show how they would avoid disrupting markets when Britain leaves the bloc.
LONDON, Feb 3 British supermarkets are rationing shoppers to three iceberg lettuces per visit, blaming poor growing conditions in Spain for a shortage in supply.