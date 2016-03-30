March 30 Kinross Gold Corp

* To proceed with phase one of Tasiast expansion

* Phase one is expected to increase mill throughput capacity from current 8,000 t/d to 12,000 t/d

* Phase one expected to reach full production by end of q1 2018 with estimated capital expenditures of about $300 million