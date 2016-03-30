BRIEF-Shell announces new Australia chairman
* Zoe Yujnovich will succeed Andrew Smith as chairman of the shell companies in Australia from April 1 2017
March 30 Mbac Fertilizer Corp
* MBAC announces delay in filing annual financial statements
* Determined it will not be in a position to file its financial statements for fiscal year ended december 31, 2015 by march 30, 2016
* Delay in engaging co's auditor due to co's ongoing financial constraints Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Zoe Yujnovich will succeed Andrew Smith as chairman of the shell companies in Australia from April 1 2017
LONDON, Feb 3 The European Union's securities watchdog has asked credit rating agencies and bodies that record derivatives trades to show how they would avoid disrupting markets when Britain leaves the bloc.
LONDON, Feb 3 British supermarkets are rationing shoppers to three iceberg lettuces per visit, blaming poor growing conditions in Spain for a shortage in supply.