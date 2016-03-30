March 30 Mbac Fertilizer Corp

* MBAC announces delay in filing annual financial statements

* Determined it will not be in a position to file its financial statements for fiscal year ended december 31, 2015 by march 30, 2016

* Delay in engaging co's auditor due to co's ongoing financial constraints