BRIEF-Shell announces new Australia chairman
* Zoe Yujnovich will succeed Andrew Smith as chairman of the shell companies in Australia from April 1 2017
March 30 Macy's Inc
* Sees 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $3.80 to $3.90 - SEC filing
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of about $900 million
* FY earnings per share view $3.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source - 1.usa.gov/1UUBYo3 Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 3 The European Union's securities watchdog has asked credit rating agencies and bodies that record derivatives trades to show how they would avoid disrupting markets when Britain leaves the bloc.
LONDON, Feb 3 British supermarkets are rationing shoppers to three iceberg lettuces per visit, blaming poor growing conditions in Spain for a shortage in supply.