March 30 Beige Holdings Ltd :

* HEPS for six months to Dec 31 is expected to be between (0.48) cents per share and (0.29) cents per share, up between 75% and 85%, when compared to the restated HEPS of(1.92)per share for the year ended 30 June 2014.