UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 30 Perseus Specialty Foods SA :
* FY 2015 turnover 57.4 million euros ($65.0 million) versus 61.2 million euros year ago
* FY 2015 net profit 2.4 million euros versus 2.5 million euros year ago
* FY 2015 EBITDA 6.9 million euros versus 6.2 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 3.0 million euros versus 5.1 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1qiVCh0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8833 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources