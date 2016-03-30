March 30 Orion Real Estate Ltd :

* Group revenue for six months to Dec.31 decreased from 52.2 million rand in December 2014 to 45.4 million rand in December 2015

* Operating profit for six months to Dec 31 decreased with 31.9 pct from 15 million rand to 10.2 million rand

* No dividends were paid or declared during financial period under review.

* Trading conditions remained tight during reporting period, drop in revenue were partially offset by cost saving

* Headline earnings per share for six months to Dec.31 at 0.80 cents versus 0.75 cents year ago