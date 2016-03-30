BRIEF-Shell announces new Australia chairman
* Zoe Yujnovich will succeed Andrew Smith as chairman of the shell companies in Australia from April 1 2017
March 30 International Speedway :
* Completed assignment of rights, title,interest in mortgage,underlying promissory note to affiliate of Matrix Development Group
* Had accounted for deal using cost recovery method, so in Q2 of fiscal 2016, will record a gain of approximately $13.6 million Source text - bit.ly/1Sxel1z Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, Feb 3 The European Union's securities watchdog has asked credit rating agencies and bodies that record derivatives trades to show how they would avoid disrupting markets when Britain leaves the bloc.
LONDON, Feb 3 British supermarkets are rationing shoppers to three iceberg lettuces per visit, blaming poor growing conditions in Spain for a shortage in supply.