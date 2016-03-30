March 30 IGE+XAO SA :

* H1 net income group share EUR 2,853,499 ($3.23 million), up 7.8%

* H1 current operating income EUR 3.7 million versus EUR 3.4 million year ago

* H1 revenue EUR 13.4 million versus EUR 13.2 million a year ago

* Says in first half it had its best performance ever with an operating margin and net margin respectively of 27.4% and 21.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8826 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)