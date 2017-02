March 30 Kinder Morgan Inc

* Kinder Morgan Inc - CEO Steven J. Kean's 2015 total compensation was $1.1 mln vs $1.3 mln in 2014 - SEC filing

* Kinder Morgan Inc says Executive Chairman Richard Kinder received total compensation of $1 for 2015, flat vs 2014

* Kinder Morgan Inc says CFO Kimberly A. Dang FY 2015 total compensation $1.3 million versus $2 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1VTH2Zn Further company coverage: