March 30 Federal National Mortgage Association

* Fannie mae releases february 2016 monthly summary

* Fannie mae says fannie mae's book of business increased at a compound annualized rate of 0.4 percent in february

* Fannie mae says fannie mae's gross mortgage portfolio decreased at a compound annualized rate of 27.8 percent in february

* Fannie mae says fannie mae completed 6,592 loan modifications in february

* The conventional single-family serious delinquency rate decreased three basis points to 1.52 percent in february

* Fannie mae says the multifamily serious delinquency rate decreased one basis point to 0.07 percent in february