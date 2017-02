March 30 Trevali Mining Corp :

* Preliminary 2016 production guidance estimate for Santander zinc mine is 52-55 million pounds of payable zinc

* Preliminary 2016 production guidance estimate for Santander zinc mine is 22-25 million pounds of payable lead

* Preliminary 2016 production guidance estimate for Santander zinc mine is 800,000-1,000,000 ounces of payable silver Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: