March 30 Numerex Corp
* Says entered into an agreement with viex capital advisors,
llc and certain of its affiliates
* Says eric singer, founder and managing member of viex
capital advisors, llc, was immediately appointed to board of
directors
* Says agreed to nominate new independent director, brian
igoe, chief investment officer of rainin group for election to
board
* Says singer will also serve on audit and
nominating/corporate governance committees of board
* Says as part of agreement, board will be expanded to eight
people
* Viex agreed to abide by certain customary standstill
provisions and has agreed to vote in favor of company's slate of
director nominees
