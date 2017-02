March 30 Hillenbrand Inc :

* On March 24, 2016, Co and additional parties entered into amendment to private shelf agreement, dated as of Dec. 6, 2012 - SEC filing

* Amendment extends maturity date of note agreement to March 24, 2019, and increases aggregate amount available from $150 million to $200 million Source text (1.usa.gov/1VUape4) Further company coverage: