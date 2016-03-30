March 30 Nikkei:

* Spotify has teamed up with Indonesian mobile operator Indosat Ooredoo to test possibilities of Indonesia's internet population - Nikkei

* Sunita Kaur, Spotify's managing director in Asia, said research on subscriptions in Indonesia came up with 49,990 rupiah per month - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1UCuOVZ)