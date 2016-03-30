Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 30 A2micile Europe Sa
* FY EBITDA of 3.1 million euro versus 3.8 million euro ($4.3 million) a year ago
* FY net profit group share 0.8 million euro versus 1.4 million euro a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.37 euro per share
* Sees growth in profitability in 2016 and confirms target 2017 revenue 100 million euro with EBITDA margin of about 5 pct Source text: bit.ly/1ZL0LL5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)