March 30 Briggs & Stratton

* Co and Briggs & Stratton Ag entered into $500 million amended and restated multicurrency credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank

* Credit agreement replaces certain multicurrency credit agreement among company, B&S AG, various party thereto and JPMorgan Chase

* Company intends to use the new revolving credit facility for general corporate purposes Source - 1.usa.gov/22PWATt