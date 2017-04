March 30 Flowers Foods Inc

* Flowers foods issues allergy alert and voluntary recall on cobblestone bread co. Wheat english muffins in Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky,

* Flowers foods issues voluntary recall on cobblestone bread co. Wheat english muffins in Maine , Maryland , Massachusetts , New jersey

* Approximately 10,000 packages of english muffins are involved in recall

* No illnesses have been reported to date