March 31 Tecnotree Oyj :

* Q4 net sales 24.6 million euros ($27.84 million) versus 24.2 million euros year ago

* Q4 adjusted operating profit 6.4 million euros versus 5.1 million euros year ago

* End-Q4 order book 26.8 million euros versus 38.9 million euros year ago

* Believes filing of draft debt restructuring plan, continued focus on cost, product renewal and better serving customers will enable company to continue to improve both its operating efficiency and addressable revenue opportunities