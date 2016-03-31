March 31 Hexagon Ab

* Hexagon acquires aicon 3d systems, a leading provider of optical 3d metrology, based in Braunschweig, Germany

* AICON will be fully consolidated as of April

* The company's turnover for 2015 amounted to approximately 19 MEUR

* AICON has a direct presence in Germany, subsidiaries in China, Korea, Japan, and the US and a network of resellers worldwide