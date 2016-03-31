Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 31 Hexagon Ab
* Hexagon acquires aicon 3d systems, a leading provider of optical 3d metrology, based in Braunschweig, Germany
* AICON will be fully consolidated as of April
* The company's turnover for 2015 amounted to approximately 19 MEUR
* AICON has a direct presence in Germany, subsidiaries in China, Korea, Japan, and the US and a network of resellers worldwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
