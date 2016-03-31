Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 31 Ecotel Communication AG :
* FY revenue increases by 5 pct to 106.3 million euros ($120.26 million) (previous year: 101.5 million euros)
* FY net income grows by 41 pct to 1.6 million euros or 0.46 euro / share (EPS)
* FY EBITDA rises by 8 pct to 7.9 million euros (previous year: 7.3 million euros)
* FY recommended dividend: 0.23 euro / share (previous year: 0.16 euro / share)
* For 2016 management board expects consolidated revenue of 95 million to 105 million euros
* Sees 2016 EBITDA of 7.0 million to 8.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order