Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 31 ITS Group SA :
* FY current operating income 5.0 million euros ($5.66 million) versus 8.8 million euros year ago
* FY net income group share 2.4 million euros versus 4.3 million euros year ago
* Proposed dividend of 0.10 euro per share
* Has 2016 revenue objective of 200 million euros minimum and to deliver a current operating margin between 4 and 5 pct Source text: bit.ly/1RPkhpE Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order