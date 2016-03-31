March 31 Nanoco Group Plc

* Has mutually agreed with Dow Chemical Company (NYSE: DOW) ("Dow") to modify its licence agreement for nanoco's cadmium-free quantum dot technology.

* Under modified agreement, Dow has non-exclusive rights for sale, marketing and manufacture of Nanoco's quantum dot technology for use in display applications while Nanoco is free to pursue a range of routes to market.

* As a result of changing Dow agreement to non-exclusive, Nanoco will receive a lower royalty rate from Dow

* Anticipated that Nanoco's revenues in current financial year will be lower than previously expected as a result of this new agreement

* However, company anticipates that it will lead to higher revenues in future years.