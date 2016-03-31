Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 31 Indata SA :
* Its unit, Proximus SA, in a consortium with Asseco, to deliver IT equipment to Tauron Obsluga Klienta Sp. z o.o.
* Estimates that the maximum value of the IT equipment deliveries over 3 years will be at 27 million zlotys ($7.2 million) net
* Tauron Obsluga Klienta is a unit of Tauron Polska Energia Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7777 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order