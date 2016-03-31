March 31 Indata SA :

* Its unit, Proximus SA, in a consortium with Asseco, to deliver IT equipment to Tauron Obsluga Klienta Sp. z o.o.

* Estimates that the maximum value of the IT equipment deliveries over 3 years will be at 27 million zlotys ($7.2 million) net

* Tauron Obsluga Klienta is a unit of Tauron Polska Energia Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.7777 zlotys)