March 31 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Says signs iGaming cloud (iGC) agreement with a new German operator

* Customer's sports offering to be launched onto the company's iGC platform service in Q2 2016

* Agreement has an annual value for iGC of around 0.8 million euros ($905,040)