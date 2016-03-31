Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 31 Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems & Services SA :
* FY 2015 turnover 1.91 billion euros ($2.16 billion) versus 1.85 billion euros year ago
* FY 2015 net loss 20.7 million euros versus loss 7.6 million euros year ago
* FY 2015 EBITDA 177.2 million euros versus 175.4 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 276.6 million euros versus 416.9 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1UE9502 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8833 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order