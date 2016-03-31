March 31 mybet Holding SE :

* FY adjusted preliminary total revenue for period came to 69.2 million euros ($78.34 million)(previous year: 70.4 million euros)

* Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for FY were therefore negative and amounted to -8.8 million euros (previous year: 555 thousand euros)

* Expected 2016 revenue growth of between 8 and 12 percent at a positive operating EBIT