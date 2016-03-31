UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 31 mybet Holding SE :
* FY adjusted preliminary total revenue for period came to 69.2 million euros ($78.34 million)(previous year: 70.4 million euros)
* Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for FY were therefore negative and amounted to -8.8 million euros (previous year: 555 thousand euros)
* Expected 2016 revenue growth of between 8 and 12 percent at a positive operating EBIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8833 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.