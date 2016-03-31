March 31 Seven Principles AG :

* Turnover in 2015 exceeds with 83.0 million euros ($94.00 million) the forecast of 80.0 million euros

* Confirms 2016 outlook, expects to return to profitability

* FY EBITDA loss of 9.3 million euro in line with expectations

* FY net income at -10.7 million eur after -12.4 million eur year ago

* Sees 2016 revenue growth of more than 85 million euros