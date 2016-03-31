UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 31 Leifheit AG :
* FY 2015 turnover 231.8 million euros ($262.61 million) versus 220.7 million euros year ago
* FY EBIT 21.7 million euros versus 21.5 million euros year ago
* FY net profit 14.3 million euros versus 14.1 million euros year ago
* Dividend of 2.0 euros per share, special dividend 0.75 euros per share
* Sees FY 2016 turnover up 3 to 4 percent
* Sees 2016 EBIT of between 22 million and 23 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1UEbDeD Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8827 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.