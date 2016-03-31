March 31 KABE AB :

* Makes bid for 25 percent of Slovenian company Protej d.o.o

* Offer, which is valid from today to April 15, is of about 13 million Swedish crowns ($1.60 million) for 25 pct of shares

* Protej d.o.o is parent company to Adria Mobil d.o.o., a Slovenian manufacturer of caravans and motorhomes