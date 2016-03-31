UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 31 Constance Hotels Services Ltd
* FY group revenue of 3.75 billion rupees vs 3.53 billion rupees year ago
* FY group pre-tax profit of 308.9 million rupees versus 270.7 million rupees year ago Source text: j.mp/1UE3yqb Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.