March 31 Hilton Food Group Plc

* Preliminary results

* Volume growth of 5.5%, with growth in UK, Ireland and Holland for Tesco and Albert Heijn with particularly strong christmas trading

* Operating profit at £29.0m 11.3% ahead of last year (2014: £26.1m) and 20.9% higher on a constant currency basis.

* With proposed final dividend of 1.3p per ordinary share for 2015

* In early months of 2016 hilton's operating performance has been in line with board's expectations

* Will continue to explore further opportunities for geographical expansion in both domestic and overseas markets