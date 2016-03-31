UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 31 Booker Group Plc
* Group sales, including budgens and londis, rose by 10.6% for the 12 weeks to 25 march
* Non tobacco sales reduced by 0.7% on a like-for-like basis for the 12 weeks to 25 march
* For 52 weeks to 25 march 2016, total sales (including budgens & londis) were £5.0bn, up by 5.0% compared to last year
* Booker like-for-like total sales were down by 1.9% for the 52 weeks to 25 march 2016
* Group had approximately £126m net cash at end of year. Profits for 52 weeks to 25 march 2016 remain in line with expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.