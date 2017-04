March 31 (Reuters) -

* Board of Globaltrans proposed a full-year dividend of a total amount of 2.218 billion roubles ($32.64 million), 12.41 roubles per ordinary share/global depositary receipt;

* Globaltrans says 2015 net profit up at 4.3 billion roubles ($63.27 million);

* Says we are seeing a positive impact from recent regulatory initiatives regarding scrappage of old railcars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)