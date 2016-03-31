UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 31 Korres Natural Products SA :
* FY 2015 net loss EUR 1.6 million ($1.81 million) versus loss EUR 2.2 million year ago
* FY 2015 EBITDA EUR 8.2 million versus EUR 5.1 million year ago
* FY 2015 turnover EUR 54.5 million versus EUR 50.6 million year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, EUR 5.2 million versus EUR 9.5 million year ago Source text: bit.ly/1SzVKlr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.