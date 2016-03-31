UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 31 Elgeka Trade Distributions Representations Industry SA :
* FY 2015 turnover at 196.3 million euros ($222.25 million) versus 245.9 million euros year ago
* FY 2015 EBITDA 5.9 million euros versus 7.4 million euros year ago
* FY 2015 net loss at 6.6 million euros versus loss of 6.2 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/25xRjyB Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.