UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 31 Scandi Standard publ AB :
* Says its unit Kronfågel AB has signed a lease contract outside Kristianstad and evaluates establishing production of chilled chicken
* Evaluates whether to invest in facility in order to reach an annual capacity of 20 million chickens in first phase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.