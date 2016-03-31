Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 31 Q-Free ASA :
* Increase in share capital
* Approved in a board meeting March 30, 2016 to increase share capital with 497,117.90 Norwegian crowns ($59,789.27)
* Increase in share capital is carried out according to proxy by issuance of 1,308,205 new shares with a par value of 0.38 crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3145 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order