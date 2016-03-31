March 31 Q-Free ASA :

* Increase in share capital

* Approved in a board meeting March 30, 2016 to increase share capital with 497,117.90 Norwegian crowns ($59,789.27)

* Increase in share capital is carried out according to proxy by issuance of 1,308,205 new shares with a par value of 0.38 crowns Source text for Eikon:

