March 31 Alm Equity Ab :

* Has acquired property Sicklaön 367:5 in Jarlaberg, Nacka

* Aims via change of zoning plan to get permit for residential buildings with retail space on ground floor

* Homes will be designed primarily for young adults, start of sales is planned 2018-2019