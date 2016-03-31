March 31 USU Software Ag :

* FY consolidated sales increase by 12.1 pct to 66,091 thousand euros ($74.91 million)

* FY adjusted EBIT up 20.8 pct to 8,789 thousand euros

* FY consolidated net profit rises by 52.1 pct to 8,382 thousand euros

* For current year, management board also expects sales above overall market level while continuing to improve its operating earnings margin

* Dividend to rise to 0.35 euros per share

* Sales are expected to rise to more than 100 million euros by end of 2017, including approximately 15 million euros in growth through acquisitions

* Guidance for 2016 anticipates consolidated sales in range of 71 million euros to 75 million euros with adjusted EBIT of 9 million euros to 10.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8823 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)