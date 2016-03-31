Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 31 Total Client Services Ltd
* Continues to pursue various internal and external opportunities and initiatives in line with restructuring
* Initiatives include reduction of costs, exit from unsustainable contracts and pursuit of new profitable contracts
* Conclusion of process, which was initially expected by Jan 2016, has been delayed
* Successful conclusion thereof is only expected towards end of April 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order