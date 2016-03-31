Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 31 Pricer AB
* Says Système U selects pricer as referenced vendor of electronic shelf-edge solutions
* Says Paris based Système U, a leading French food grocer, has signed a 2-year framework agreement with Pricer as a referenced vendor of electronic shelf-edge solutions for their supermarket and hypermarkets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order