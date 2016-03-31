March 31 Fastpasscorp A/S :

* FastPassCorp in strategic cooperation for growth in South Africa

* Has entered into close strategic partnership with Integralis (Pty)Ltd

* Says revenue will in 2016 be of minimum 350,000 Danish crowns ($53,267.59), underpins outlook for 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1MVcWNP

