March 31 IT Competence Group SE :

* FY revenue up 20 pct at about 24.6 million euros ($27.91 million)

* FY operating result (EBITDA) grows disproportionately by 80 pct to 1.1 million euros (previous year: 0.6 million euros)

* Order backlog of the group increased from 10.0 million 31.12.2014 by around 20 pct to 12.1 million euros at 31.12.2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)